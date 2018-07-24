West Routt firefighters extinguish small grass fire in Hayden

By Staff report HAYDEN– A grass fire burned about a quarter of an acre outside Hayden on Tuesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to a field on the north side of Clover Circle in the Golden Meadows neighborhood.

The fire, which burned in a field of grass and sagebrush, was controlled and contained by 10:30 a.m., according to scanner traffic at the time of the incident.

“We would like to remind everyone that things are dry and to please be extra careful,” West Routt Fire Chief Dal Leck wrote in an email to the Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Officials believe an electrical transformer caused the fire, Leck said. Fuses were blown on power poles and some residents faced a power outage, according to scanner traffic.

“West Routt Fire Rescue would like to thank the Hayden Police and the residents on scene for their help,” Leck wrote. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today