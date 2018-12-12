West Steamboat annexation highlights December Coffee with Council

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Coffee with Council will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, in the Crawford Room of Centennial Hall, 124 10th St.

This month’s session will feature discussion on the past year of Steamboat Springs City Council activities including “touchdowns and fumbles” as well as a review of where the West Steamboat Neighborhoods annexation stands and the next steps in the process.

No RSVP is necessary. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.

