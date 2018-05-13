Wildlife in Steamboat: The Record for Saturday, May 12, 2018

Saturday, May 12, 2018

7:53 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of wildlife in the first block of Hemlock Court.

2:09 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help with a fall between 7th Street and Aspen Street.

4:37 p.m. Officers were called to a report of criminal mischief in the 400 block of Mountain Vista Circle.

6:11 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a loud noise along between Skyview Lane and Whistler Road.

