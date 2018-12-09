Windshield punched out: The Record for Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018

Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018

3:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of Missouri Avenue. A drunken man was reportedly in a physical altercation with the caller. His friends kicked him out of the house after he punched several people. His friends then pinned him down in the street to try to calm him down. Officers arrested the man on suspicion of disorderly conduct and a warrant for failing to appear in court. At 10:50 a.m., officers received a second call about the man, reporting that he had punched a car windshield as he left the house, shattering the windshield.

11:05 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man making inappropriate comments to a passersby at Rita Valentine Park.

6:27 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue was called to respond to some backcountry skiers who were lost near the north side of Mount Werner. Through a text conversation, rescue volunteers helped the skiers navigate to the Morningside lift line. They were able to get out of the field on their own from there.

7:49 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man stumbling through the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. Officers were unable to locate the man.

9:08 p.m. Officers received a report of a drunken pedestrian at Yampa and Seventh streets. A caller reported the man had fallen face first into a snowbank and took 10 minutes to stand up before stumbling as he walked away. Officers spoke to the man and called a taxi to take him home.

10:19 p.m. Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle at Yampa and Ninth streets. The driver had parked a few blocks away from where she thought she’d parked.

10:23 p.m. Officers received a report that someone was smoking marijuana in a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers gave the person a warning.

11:45 p.m. Officers arrested a man on suspicion of DUI and DUI per se in the 300 block of Mount Werner Road. The man also received a traffic citation for careless driving.

Total incidents: 42

