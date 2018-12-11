Winter Sports Club Alpine snowboarders top Race to the Cup field

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Robby Burns (shown here in 2016) raced to two wins last weekend during the Race to the Cup NorAm at Howelsen Hill. (Photo by Austin Colbert)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Robby Burns and Maggie Carrigan were among a solid group of athletes from the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club who shined during a set of NorAm Alpine snowboarding events at Howelsen Hill last weekend, but they were not alone.

“It went really, really well for us. We had a blast,” said Thedo Remmelink, snowboard pro-am race team head coach. “The big thing for us was the NorAm races, and that started on Saturday with the parallel giant slalom.”

In that race, a couple of Winter Sports Club athletes, including Burns, made their way to the top to face off for the men’s title.

Video by Everett McEwan

In the final heat, where the fastest riders go head to head, Burns topped teammate Cody Winters in a winner-takes-all battle that featured two runs. Burns came away with the win in that race, and then beat Jamie Behan, another Steamboat teammate, the next day in the finals of the parallel slalom.

“Anytime you get two NorAm wins in two days, it’s a pretty …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today