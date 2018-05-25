Yampa Valley Electric Association changes office hours June 4

Yampa Valley Electric Association will change its office hours to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning June 4. The office will continue to be open Monday through Friday, excluding specific holidays. The current process for before-or-after-hours communications remains the same. YVEA will continue to offer call service 24 hours per day, seven days per week for power outages or other emergency issues at 970-879-1160 or toll-free 888-873-9832. For information about YVEA, visit yvea.com or call 970-879-1160.

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center seeks support volunteers

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center is seeking volunteers to assist with day surgery support on Monday and Wednesday afternoons. Those interested in becoming a volunteer or who would like to learn more about other volunteering opportunities at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center are asked to contact Volunteer Services at 970-870-1146 or email at [email protected]

Walk, bike, bus or carpool for YVSC’s Commuter Challenge

As part of the organization’s 2018 Climate Action campaign, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is bringing back the Commuter Challenge to inspire the Steamboat Springs community to walk, bike, bus or carpool from Sunday, May 27 to June 27. The competition encourages people to leave the car at home and use alternative transportation to reduce the carbon footprint.

For more information or to sign up, visit yvsc.org.

Youth Mental Health First Aid class to be offered in Steamboat

A free, two-day Youth Mental Health First Aid class will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29 and Wednesday, May 30 at Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Library Hall. Youth Mental Health First Aid is a prevention program that teaches participants risk factors and warning signs of a variety of mental health challenges that are common among adolescents and young adults. Light breakfast will be provided.

To sign up, visit mhfaco.org/findclass/attend/379.

Treasurer’s office implements online service to print tax notices

The Routt County Treasurer’s Office has implemented a new online service that will allow property owners in Routt County to view and print their own tax notices. To access an account and print a tax notice, visit routt.co.us and click on the treasurer link, property tax search, taxpayer public login and search. By clicking on Property Tax Notice 2017 tax notices can be printed. In addition, title companies who have an account with the Treasurer’s Office will be able to purchase and print tax certifications online. The Treasurer’s Office will also still continue to mail out tax notices. …read more

