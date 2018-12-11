Yampa Valley energy industry impacts unclear after Xcel announces zero-carbon plan

By Eleanor C. Hasenbeck The stacks of Hayden Station, a coal-fired power plant in West Routt County, rise above the plant. (File photo by John F. Russell)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The majority owner of Hayden Station announced last week that it plans to provide carbon neutral electricity by 2050.

According to a news release, Xcel Energy plans to deliver 100 percent “carbon-free” electricity to customers by 2050 and to reduce carbon emissions by 80 percent by 2030.

“When I launched my campaign back in 2017, we had a bold agenda for our state to get to 100 percent renewable by 2040,” Colorado Governor-Elect Jared Polis was quoted as saying in the release last Tuesday. “Xcel Energy’s exciting announcement today, along with the strong climate goals communities like Pueblo, Summit County, Fort Collins, Denver and others across the state have embraced, shows we are leading the way forward right here in Colorado — by committing to a renewable and clean energy future.”

Xcel owns 75.5 percent of Unit One and 37.4 percent of Unit Two at Hayden Station. The company also operates the coal-fired power plant. It is not clear how Xcel’s goal will impact Hayden Station.

Xcel spokesperson Michelle Aguayo said the company had not filed any plans to

Via:: Steamboat Today