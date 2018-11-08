Yampa Valley Singers present festive “Cornucopia of Music” concert

By Audrey Dwyer

Simon Demby-Myers sings during a Yampa Valley Singers rehearsal. The group’s upcoming concert will be “A Cornucopia of Music” on Nov. 16 and 17.STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The holiday season is near, and the Yampa Valley Singers have a concert planned that will get all ages into the spirit.

“A Cornucopia of Music” will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at the Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church, 736 Oak St.

Audiences will hear a variety of music, including a “Broadway Medley,” “Try to Remember,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Wade in the Water” and more.

A reception will follow each concert in the church’s Fellowship Hall. Tickets are $10 and area available from singers and at All That, 811 Lincoln Ave.

…read more

Via:: Steamboat Today