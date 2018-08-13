Zinke assault: The Record for Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018

Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018

2:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs police officers responded to a report of a fight in the 500 block of Buena Vista Court. Two men were fighting over drunken driving. Alcohol was suspected to be involved.

2:47 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Stockbridge Center parking lot. A man had parked in the lot, but his car was not in a parking space. The man was asleep in his car. Officers received another call about the car at 6:46 a.m.

11:37 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of an assault at Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s speech at Steamboat Ski Area. One of the protesters removed from the speech contacted deputies to report the incident as an assault.

1:47 p.m. Steamboat Springs police officers were called to a report of criminal mischief at a business in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. Three of her car’s tires were slashed or punctured.

11:39 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Howelsen Park. A man was sleeping in a pick up parked in the lot. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today