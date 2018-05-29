BottleRock Festival 2018: See Photos of Bruno Mars, the Killers and More

The annual BottleRock Festival returned to Napa Valley for the sixth time over Memorial Day weekend. More than 80 artists performed at the event, including heavy-hitting headliners – Muse, the Killers and Bruno Mars – along with a genre-agnostic selection of Top 40 stalwarts (Halsey, the Chainsmokers), funk veterans (Earth, Wind & Fire), hip-hop royalty (Snoop Dogg and E-40), Mexican popThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: BottleRock Festival 2018: See Photos of Bruno Mars, the Killers and More …read more

