What makes a summer jam? Is it the sunniest chorus, the hottest beat, the most weeks on the charts? Do the lyrics have to be about beaches and barbecues, or is it a question of vibe? What if it’s a song on your summer playlist and no one else’s?We believe the answer is “all of theThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Scars on Broadway’s ‘Lives’ Is the Song of the Summer …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone