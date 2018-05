Sony is buying EMI Music Publishing, adding two million songs from artists like Alicia Keys, Kanye West and Queen to its already-vast publishing catalog and cementing its position as the world’s largest music publisher. The Japanese corporation is paying around $2 billion for a 60 percent equity stake in EMI, it said on Tuesday.Sony This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Sony Doubles Its Song Catalog – and Its Control of the Music Industry …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone