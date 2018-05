The sheer power of Stevie Nicks’ voice, one of the biggest, best and most distinctive in all of rock, can sometimes overshadow the brilliance of her lyrics. Whether she’s singing about her tempestuous relationships, Welsh witches or her well-documented history of drug abuse, her songs reflect an affinity forThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: The Tao of Stevie Nicks: 20 Great Quotes From the Bewitching Rock Star …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone