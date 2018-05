Tyler, the Creator unveiled a swaggering new song, “435,” that clocks in at just 90 seconds. The brief track boasts a soulful beat and finds Tyler throwing down a string of punchlines like, “Commes des on that hombre/ Haters with the long face/ New whip is Pirelli tire’d like a long day.” Tyler also shared aThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Tyler, the Creator Rap New Song ‘435’ in Makeshift Tour Video …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone