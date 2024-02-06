Brett Dennen Interview

Eli Campbell is provided with the great opportunity to talk to Brett Dennen over a video call ahead of his February 15th, 2024 concert at the Strings Music Pavilion. Brett Dennen is a songwriter, performer, watercolor artist, environmental conservationist, and outdoorsman, and this interview encompasses how all of those aspects are connected within Brett’s music and life.

Brett discusses his belief in nature’s power to uplift the human spirit, and how that inspired him to start Camp Dennen. The interview wraps with special performance of “She’s Mine” Get your tickets now for Brett Dennen’s show at the Strings Music Pavilion in Steamboat Springs, CO on February 15th, 2024, part of his annual Lift Series, at www.stringsmusicfestival.com

Brett Dennen’s endearing and adventurous Lift Series is back this winter. In its seventh year, the annual tour is set against the backdrop of Brett’s favorite, and the country’s best, ski towns. When asked why Brett continues to play winters in the mountains, he responds, “because mountain people are my favorite people. They know the secret to making the best kind of community that is centered around their love of the mountains and stoke. It gives me a chance to connect with amazing people and ski in some thrilling and maybe even some dangerous terrain. It is a source of inspiration for me to be a better person and make more music.” The concerts will be intimate solo acoustic sets of songs and stories that are sure to be heartwarming and funny.

