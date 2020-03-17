Business Updates

In times of crisis, Radio has always been there for the American public as a trusted voice for news and information, and a source of entertainment, respite, and companionship. And today, that rings truer and stronger than ever.

The number one question we’ve been asked is not what is cancelled or closed, but who is still open. Below, you’ll find a list of businesses that are open and ready for business! If you are a business owner and wish to be included in this list at no charge, please fill out the form at the bottom of the page. Together, we’ll get through this.

Alpine Fireplace – alpinefireplaceandappliance.com

MON – FRI: 9 AM – 5 PM

Continuing with normal business hours in our showroom and our in-home service appointments. Our staff has met to review safety protocols while performing service in your home on your appliances. See more on our website

Central Park Management – steamboatstorage.com

Our offices are closed to the public, but are staffed during this time and they can assist both current and potential clients via phone and email. Please see more information at our website

Chief Theater – chieftheater.com

We’re Not Clowns will be streaming a show from the Chief Theater Saturday (3/21) at 2pm. If all goes well…we will be trying out more content….such as Tongue in Chief Improv, Stand Up Comedy, and hopefully local music as well.

Computer Support Gal – computersupportgal.com

Limiting my IT appointments to remote sessions as much as possible but still available as much as I can be for those who rely on their computer and devices to work/keep in touch with loved ones

Corner Slice – thecornersliceco.com

M-Th: 11:30am-12:00am | Fri,Sat & Sun: 11:30am-2:00am

Open normal hours and offering free delivery or 15% off take out

Cruiser’s Sub Shop – cruiserssubshop.com

Order online for pre-paid cubside pick-up or delivery

Fysical Elements – facebook.com/FhysicalElements2016/

I do virtual training sessions with Google duo and I am posting daily exercises on my page Fhysical Elements Training. We must remember during this time to keep our bodies as healthy as we can, and exercise is a big part of that!

Howelsen Hill

We will continue to groom our Nordic trails 5-6 times per week (conditions permitting) for folks to get outside and get some exercise. Uphill access via Howelsen Hill will also be available for a brief period until we start pushing snow off the face.

JDW – jdwincorporated.com

Open for heating, ventilation, air conditioning repairs and sheet metal.

LiftUp of Routt County – liftuprc.org

We have decided to close the Donation Center and Thrift Store March 16-March 29, 2020. Our goal is to continue to serve our neighbors in need, while keeping our staff, volunteers and clients safe. Our Food Banks and Community Support operations will be open during this time.

Mambo Steamboat – mambos.com

Daily 4 – Close

We will be offering offer our full menus at 25% off for To-Go orders to help make your time at home with your family that much more enjoyable. We are happy to bring your order out to your car on request.

McCreight Progressive Dentistry – steamboatdentistry.com

EMERGENCY dental procedures will still be performed or at a minimum triaged to CLIENTS OF RECORD.

Minds in Motion Therapy – mindsinmotionco.com/

Minds in Motion therapy is offering up Zoom and phone sessions.

Mountain View Car Wash – steamboatcarwash.com

We are open, but for the safety of our staff and customers we are not drying door jams or offering our Gold + Interior cleaning. Exterior washes only. Our self serve washes (2 in Steamboat and 1 in Hayden) are open 24 hours a day.

Papa Murphy’s – order.papamurphys.com/menu/papa-murphys-central-park-drive

Daily 11a-8p

Open for takeout!

Performance Fab Solutions – performancefabsolutions.net

Mechanic Shop still open on 13th st. Call Steele or Kyle 970-819-1460

PostNet – co105.postnet.com

Monday-Friday 8:30-5:30

We will be staying open. We will close our self serve area but we will be doing all of our clients projects and offering either free delivery and curbside pickup.

Precision Repair – precisionsteamboat.com

If you call us at the shop we can take your equipment in for service without you even having to come into the shop. Needing a blower, trimmer, chainsaw. Take a look at our website.

Rex’s Family of Restaurants – rexsfamily.com

We’ve got TO GO options at Rex’s Family. We’re here for you! CURBSIDE PICKUP is now available. | Mazzolas Italian Restaurant | Salt & Lime | Rex’s American Grill and Bar | Big House Burgers | Creekside Cafe | The Laundry

Ski Haus Liquor

We are doing curbside drops if people call in orders to 879-7278

Steamboat Ace Hardware

Open normal hours for anyone using this time to work on home repair projects.

Steamboat Motors – steamboatmotors.com

Offering concierge service and even pick up or delivery for all car maintenance issues. You can even purchase online, and they’ll deliver a new car to you.

Steamboat Roofing Company – steamboatroofing.com

Still removing snow & steaming ice dams. We are also bidding new & replacement roofs! Appointments & work discussed over the phone. No close in person contact needed with clients to ensure safety!

Steamboat Tire Works – [email protected]

Mobile tire service helping people get studded and winter tires off and summer tires installed. Services can be quoted, scheduled, communicated and invoiced completely online, keeping face-to-face contact to a minimum.

Sundance Health Zone

M-F 7a-6p, Sat 9a-2p

We’ve got a NO EXCUSES policy! Just give us a call 871-9663. We offer Grab N Go along with Curbside Pickup.

Yampa Valley Electric – YVEA.COM

YVEA will prioritize the continuation of reliable electric service to its more than 27,000 meters while also protecting the safety and health of its employees and members.

Please fill out the form below to list your business, free!



