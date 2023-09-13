Common Folk in the Boat – Ep: 1

As a long time local of Steamboat Springs, one of my favorite things about this community is just how many amazing, inspirational, and awe-inspiring people there are that call our Valley home. You could be grabbing a drink at the coffee shop and find yourself in line next to an olympian. Or, you could hop on the gondola to make some early morning powder turns, and end up chatting with the founder of a world-renowned brand in the outdoor industry.

Our valley produces and attracts the best of the best in their respective fields, and yet many are so humble about it that you would never know it if you were sitting right next to them. These amazing people that are so extraordinary in some many ways are “The Common Folk In The Boat”. In our first interview, we talk to Scotty Stoughton. Scotty has achieved most people’s dreams, which is to turn their passions into careers. Beyond being the band leader for Bonfire Dub, he turned his love of rivers into ownership of Stand Up Paddle Colorado and Adrift Dinosaur, running river trips along the Yampa, Green and Colorado Rivers. He has also turned his passion for music into producing music festivals like WinterWonderGrass, Renewal and BajaWonderGrass. And, as if that weren’t enough, he even found a way to combine these two passions with RiverWonderGrass, combining the river trip with live music. He talks to us today about his life, how he keeps a positive attitude above all else, and discusses the lineup for the 2024 @winterwondergrass in Steamboat on March 1st-3rd! Get your tickets now at www.winterwondergrass.com

Or listen to the audio here: