Common Folk in the Boat – Ep: 3

In this episode of Common Folk in the ‘Boat, we talk to Katie Adams, curator for the Tread of Pioneers museum. Katie brings a different perspective to the conversation, as we learn about some of the original “common folk” in Steamboat who became pioneers in our legacy in sending athletes to the winter Olympics. Learn about Carl Howelsen, Gordy Wren, Buddy Werner, Skeeter Werner, George Tolles and more. The conversation spans many decades, but connects in circular fashion from start to finish in a way that allows you to understand how the past feeds into the skiing culture of today in Steamboat.

