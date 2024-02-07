Common Folk in the Boat – Ep: 4

In this episode, we get the opportunity to talk to the founders of not one, but two internationally renowned brands in the merino wool active wear industry. Peter and Patty Duke launched Smartwool from their garage in Steamboat Springs, Colorado as a way to solve the problem of cold feet and leaky boots while skiing. That essentially kickstarted an entire industry in which it is now difficult to find an outdoor enthusiast not wearing merino wool socks and/or base layers. After leaving Smartwool, the pair went on to start Point6 with new techniques and technology that reshaped the future comfort and longevity of merino wool products. Hear their story, and how the Steamboat Springs community plays an important role in their work.

Audio only