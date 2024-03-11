Steamboat Sound Check | Donavon Frankenreiter

Steamboat is renowned worldwide for skiing, biking, and all that our natural playground has to offer. We’re fortunate, though, that the natural beauty here attracts more than just outdoor enthusiasts. From local legends to world-class acts, amazing musicians regularly play the venues in our little corner of Northwest Colorado. Join Eli Campbell, as he explores the stories and experiences of these talented artists who, bringing unforgettable performances to the ‘Boat. In this episode, Eli chats with @donavonfrankenreiter before his March 9, 2024 Bud Light Rocks the Boat concert at @SteamboatResort ! Donavon talks about the similarities between mountain towns and the beach communities he has spent most of his life living in, revisits one of his more unique concerts during his last visit to Steamboat, talks about his new backing band @GoodnightTexas , and gives a few thoughts about his new album that is set to be released in November!