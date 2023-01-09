WIN: REDS WHITES AND BREWS IN THE BOAT TICKETS

The Reds, Whites & Brews In The Boat Festival has evolved to become a ‘don’t miss’ event of the summer! This event will feature amazing unlimited wine & craft beer tastings, LIVE music, vendors and food all in beautiful Downtown Steamboat Springs.

FESTIVAL & LOCATION FAQ’S:

When is the Festival? – Saturday, June 24th, 2023

Where is the Festival Held? – Yampa Street

What are the hours? – 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

