WinterWonderGrass Folk in the ‘Boat | The Fretliners

Just before the gates opened at @winterwondergrass 2024 in Steamboat, Eli got the chance to chat with Dan Andree of @TheFretliners! Hear about their serendipitous (or carefully planned out) impromptu first gig together that led to forming the band that, for only the second time in history, won both Telluride Bluegrass and Rockygrass Competitions in the same year! Also, learn how the band prepares to play a unique Power Flow Yoga Set as part of this year’s WinterWonderGrass additional experiences!

