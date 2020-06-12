Bob Dylan Unveils ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ Track List

Bob Dylan has unveiled the track list for his upcoming album, Rough and Rowdy Ways. Arriving on June 19th, the LP is his first album of original songs since 2012’s Tempest, which he followed with three collections of standards: Shadows in the Night, Fallen Angels and Triplicate.

The track list, which was unveiled in a video via his Instagram account on Thursday, includes his previously released singles, “False Prophet,” “I Contain Multitudes” and the 17-minute “Murder Most Foul.”

Dylan had a U.S. summer tour scheduled, which would’ve kicked off last week, but in May he announced it was canceled “in the interest of public health and safety.” “We hope to be back out on the road at the earliest possible time once we are confident that it is safe for both fans and concert staff,” he tweeted.

Rough and Rowdy Ways Track List

1. “I Contain Multitudes”

2. “False Prophet”

3. “My Own Version of You”

4. “I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You”

5. “Black Rider”

6. “Goodbye Jimmy Reed”

7. “Mother of Muses”

8. “Crossing the Rubicon”

9. “Key West”

10. “Murder Most Foul”

via:: Rolling Stone