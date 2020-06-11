Hear Aluna’s ‘Fearless’ New Song ‘Warrior’

Aluna has shared her “fearless” new song “Warrior,” the latest single from the AlunaGeorge singer’s upcoming debut solo album.

“Warrior” was scheduled to arrive last week, but Aluna held the track due to the ongoing George Floyd protests; instead, the single is now a tribute to the black women marching against police brutality.

“I have seen black women speaking out, putting their lives at risk and enjoying their blackness in a world that does not celebrate it,” Aluna said in a statement. “This song is for you my queens because even when you are being soft and gentle, tender and sweet you have had to fight for that right.”

Aluna added of the track, which features SG Lewis: “‘Warrior’ is a portrait of a woman in the shadows. She has to see herself, instead of waiting for others, by calling on that Warrior spirit, the one that makes us fearless enough to be ourselves.”

The singer previously shared an Instagram statement explaining her decision to postpone the single.

Aluna premiered her debut solo single “Body Pump” in April. The singer’s solo LP is expected out later this year on Diplo’s Mad Decent label.

“Having enjoyed being the main ingredient to many successful dance records, I started wanting to create the whole dish. In the past when performing on the stages of my white male peers, I always felt like a visitor being one of the few black women I could see, so it never fully occurred to me to claim dance music as my music, as an artist, even though it was at the heart of my connection to music,” Aluna said of her album in a statement. “Then I looked at the history of dance music and saw how, for example, Chicago House, known as the invention of house music, was pioneered in the Black and Latino LGTBQ+ communities which gave me the inspiration to stake my flag in the ground as a Black woman in dance music by taking control of production and songwriting with my own vibe.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

via:: Rolling Stone