The Acacia Strain Have Announced Their New Album ‘Slow Decay’

The Acacia Strain have confirmed the release of their new album ‘Slow Decay’, which is set for release on July 24 via Rise Records.

The band have spent the last few months drip feeding a series of 2-track EPs, each with a different letter representing it.

Today sees the release of ‘Y’ the fifth and final EP, which with the other four spells out DECAY.

You can listen to those two tracks,’ One Thousand Painful Stings’ and ‘EARTH WILL BECOME DEATH’ below:

Frontman Vincent Bennet had this to say about the way that they chose to roll out the record:

“The whole concept is reality breaking down around us. We’ve done our time on earth, broken through the boundaries of what reality actually is, and we’re now witnessing our collective descent into madness. Lyrically and sonically, everything reflects that.

You’re getting the vision piece by piece. The whole theme is a slow dive. By the same token, it organically becomes one record instead of just one big push out of the gate. As soon as you think you’re getting the hang of it, we throw out a wrench with the full-length.

There’s no evidence to suggest we’re aren’t actually in a living hell. The things happening around us could be out of a comic book or a movie. The idea is, ‘This can’t be real.’ Maybe something happened. Maybe we’re all dead and we don’t even know it. Maybe we’re just living in some augmented reality hellscape of actual planet earth.”

SO, the full artwork for ‘Slow Decay’ looks like this:

And the full tracklisting looks like this. The tracks with a * next to them are yet to be released:

01. Feed A Pigeon Breed A Rat

02. Crippling Poison*

03. Seeing God (Feat. Aaron Heard)

04. Solace and Serenity

05. The Lucid Dream (Feat. Jess Nyx)

06. I breathed in the smoke deeply it tasted like death and I smiled (Feat. Zach Hatfield)

07. Crossgates

08. Inverted Person

09. Chhinnamasta

10. One Thousand Painful Stings (Feat. Courtney LaPlante)

11.Birds of Paradise, Birds of Prey*

12. EARTH WILL BECOME DEATH

The record follows up last year’s ‘It Comes In Waves’, which you can pick up from our mates over at Impericon from right HERE



via:: Rock Sound News