You Me At Six Have Been Announced For Isle Of Wight Festival 2021

Next summer, it’s gonna be a big one.

With the festival unable to take place this year, Isle Of Wight Festival have announced their line-up for next summer.

Most of the line-up from this year is set to return next June between 17-20 at Seaclose Park.

So alongside the likes of Lionel Ritchie, Snow Patrol, Primal Scream and Duran Duran are You Me At Six!

Lovely stuff! Tickets are available on pre-sale right now from right HERE

YMAS released a new song earlier this year called ‘Our House (The Mess We Made)’, which was released to help raise money for emergency fund put in place to combat the Australian bush fires.

It sounds like this:

[embedded content]

We spoke to frontman Josh Franceschi around the release all about the song and else the band had been working on. You can read the full piece HERE, but here’s a little snippet:

Sonically it’s quite a departure from pretty much all previous works – what was the writing and creative process for the track like?

“So here’s the problem – I can’t remember it because I was so inebriated. I was talking to Dan earlier today saying ‘I’ve got to do some interviews later about the song and how it came about – do you remember?’, and he was like ‘mate, we were fucking smashed’. I went to my room and started fooling around on my laptop, and we started listening to weird music, which I couldn’t even tell you what it was – everything from 90s hip hop to really weird trance beats. It was all this weird shit that would usually not spike an interest for any of us to be creative around, but we were so engrossed in this conversation that we just got into making this beat and making this mix with the subs. I don’t really know. The one thing we both remember talking about is how we wanted it to have a drop before the chorus. Just bass and vocals.”

Would you say this is a hint at where You Me At Six is heading musically?

“Absolutely not, which is why it’s a stand alone song and it’s not going on the album. It was a song that we loved, and we felt really good about it. We felt really strongly about it, but I think we were all in the same boat where we said that we don’t think this can go on the aggy, punk-rock record that we’re making, because people will be like ‘what the fuck is going on?’. I think that’s where we’re at though with music, that music can just be released like this. You can put out one song, and the world will tell you if they like it or not. There’s not a big plan behind it – the only incentive and agenda that we have behind this is to raise money for a charity that we feel passionately about.”

You can also pick up the band’s latest full length ‘IV’ on lovely vinyl from our good mates over at Impericon. Check it out HERE



via:: Rock Sound News