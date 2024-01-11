Common Folk in the Boat – Ep: 2

The Steamboat Springs community is full of amazing, inspirational and awe-inspiring people! The beauty and spirit of this Valley attracts the best of the best in their respective fields. These amazing “ordinary” people that are truly extraordinary in so many ways are “The Common Folk in the ‘Boat” In our continued pursuit of talking to the extraordinary people who help make Steamboat special, we sit down with Amy Charity of SBT @GRVL. Long before she was an author, speaker and professional cyclist, Amy was like many residents of the Yampa Valley. She was a young professional in the financial world while enjoying skiing and cycling recreational. Then, at 34-years old, she made a decision to completely transform her life to purse the dream of becoming a professional cyclists. Hear from Amy about the courage, and fear, she had in making that choice, as well as how the Steamboat community helped support her in the journey to becoming a national champion. After a successful racing career, Amy became a co-founder of SBT GRVL, which has grown into an international brand with events in Finland and Australia. Listen to the uncommon life adventure that made Amy one of the Common Folk in the ‘Boat!

Audio only: