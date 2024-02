In this episode, we interview the multi-talented Eric Baker. Most of our conversation centers around how Eric founded Harvest Skis, and his commitment to producing quality, handcrafted skis using only premium materials in a manner that is aware of and respects the environment around us. We also discuss Eric’s passion for music, his time playing mandolin for @buffalocommons383 and now playing upright bass for @thelittlemoontravelers

