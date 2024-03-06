Common Folk in the Boat – Ep: 6

In this episode, we get to hear incredible stories from Cookie Lockhart. Cookie reminisces on her childhood days as the “Princess of Steamboat” in the 1940’s, to becoming the first female to graduate from auctioneering school in the 1960’s, her appearance on @totellthetruthcbs4220 and ultimately being known as the “Queen of Auctioneering” by the time she was inducted into the Auctioneers Hall of Fame. Without a doubt, Cookie has experienced far more than a mere 30-minute conversation can capture, but we’ve tried our best!

