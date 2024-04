To close out Springalicious weekend at the @SteamboatResort, we were treated with an incredible concert from @thewailers! After the concert, Eli had the opportunity to talk to @astonbarrett1 and Carl about being out on tour to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of The Legend album from @BobMarley. They talk about the generational staying power of reggae music, as well as what it meant to Aston Barrett Jr. to be able to play the part of his father in this year’s “One Love” movie!