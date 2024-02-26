WinterWonderGrass Folk in the ‘Boat | Sam Grisman Project

Ahead of this weekend’s @winterwondergrass festival in Steamboat Springs, Eli is able to catch up with @samgrismanproject. Sam shares stories of growing up in a house where his dad, David Grisman, and Jerry Garcia created music that defined a generation. He also talks about what it means to him to have the opportunity to evolve the Dawg music style that was pioneered by his father. In doing so, Sam Grisman is building a platform to showcase our genuine passion and appreciation for the legacy of Dawg and Jerry’s music. He and his friends play their beloved repertoire and share the original music that their own collective has to offer.

