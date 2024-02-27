WinterWonderGrass Folk in the ‘Boat | The Little Moon Travelers

In this episode, we were lucky enough to not only have a great conversation with @thelittlemoontravelers prior to their two sets at @winterwondergrass, but we also got a great preview of a few songs they’ll be performing at the festival!

The Little Moon Travelers are a local Steamboat Springs based band that blends folk, old time and roots Americana influences to produce a sound that harkens to times past. The band took shape in a local hideaway called Little Moon Trail in the hills of Steamboat Springs, Colorado. During the COVID lockdown, these musicians gathered around the fire pit with their instruments. These unrehearsed get-togethers helped them and many others ward off the restlessness we all felt. The informal strumming sessions invited those listening to put aside their worries and connect more freely with each other in the present moment. They are thrilled to bring to the world their brand of live roots music.

Audio Only