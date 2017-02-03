Dotted with time-specific experiments in industrial sounds and drum-and-bass, 'Earthling' very much represents where David Bowie found himself musically at the time....read more
Dahlqvist, known as "String," spent nine years with Swedish garage rockers the Hellacopters....read more
Big Sean delivered a Secret Service-baiting boast in a politically minded freestyle that the rapper performed on Funkmaster Flex's Hot 97 show Thursday, Pitchfork reports.
On the track, Big Sean rapped,
On the track, Big Sean rapped,
Ariana Grande and John Legend remain faithful to Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson's duet version of the 1991 Disney film Beauty and the Beast's title track. Angela Lansbury originally performed the track as a solo while in character as Mrs.
This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Ariana Grande, John Legend's Grand 'Beauty and the Beast' Cover...read more
Diffuser is pleased to premiere "Can't Be Better" from Chris McMurtry's upcoming 'The Hornet's Nest.'...read more
Frank Ocean's estranged father Calvin Cooksey has sued the Blonde singer for libel in a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles. Cooksey is seeking $14 million.
In the lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, Cooksey accused his son of libeling him in
In the lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, Cooksey accused his son of libeling him in
