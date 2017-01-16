CLOSE

KFMU Steamboat Springs is Colorado’s Finest adult rock. Solar powered radio station. Tune in to KFMU Weekdays for our signature blend of mountain music, and join us on the weekends for Putumayo World Music Hour, Acoustic Cafe and Elwood’s Bluesmobile. KFMU sponsors family-friendly events including the Kickball Klassic, and participates in large local events including the Town Challenge Mountain Bike Series, and Summer Free Concerts.

A lone shooter opened fire outside a nightclub in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, killing four people during the final night of the BPM Festival.

Sonny "Skrillex" Moore celebrated his 29th birthday Sunday with a surprise for fans as the EDM producer reunited with his former emo outfit From First to Last for a new track titled "Make War."

La La Land capitalized on its victorious trip to the Golden Globe Awards by landing its soundtrack at Number Two on the Billboard 200.

David Bowie, the 1975 and Rihanna each scored multiple nominations for this year's Brit Awards, which honors music released both in the United Kingdom and worldwide. Little Mix and Mercury

Lou Reed explored his friends' cancer struggles and deaths on his 1992 album 'Magic and Loss,' one of the rocker's most commercially successful releases.

This gallery includes every single incarnation of the Flaming Lips– including studio and touring members – since the fearless band first freaked out Oklahoma.

Uh Oh… Here Are The 10 Drunkest Counties In Colorado Last week, we brought you the 10 drunkest cities in Colorado…but what about the counties as...

My Morning Jacket's The Waterfall standout "Compound Fracture" has received an unexpected four-on-the-floor remix courtesy of disco king Giorgio Moroder, who radically transforms the track from an infectious toe-tapping rocker into a dance floor monster. Moroder's work especially shines on the song's anthemic chorus, where the producer pairs Jim James' peaking vocals... ...read more

Ready to blow some minds at this year’s Labor Day picnic? Try this watermelon hack from a former NASA engineer to convince everyone that you...
6 Colorado restaurants ranked among 100 best

6 Colorado restaurants ranked among 100 best DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - From potato gnocchi and peppadew poppers, to duck heart tapenade and tandoori chicken, the...

