CLOSE

Advertisement

KFMU Steamboat Springs is Colorado’s Finest adult rock. Solar powered radio station. Tune in to KFMU Weekdays for our signature blend of mountain music, and join us on the weekends for Putumayo World Music Hour, Acoustic Cafe and Elwood’s Bluesmobile. KFMU sponsors family-friendly events including the Kickball Klassic, and participates in large local events including the Town Challenge Mountain Bike Series, and Summer Free Concerts.

Music News

Dotted with time-specific experiments in industrial sounds and drum-and-bass, 'Earthling' very much represents where David Bowie found himself musically at the time.

Continue reading…

...read more

Dahlqvist, known as "String," spent nine years with Swedish garage rockers the Hellacopters.

Continue reading…

...read more

Big Sean delivered a Secret Service-baiting boast in a politically minded freestyle that the rapper performed on Funkmaster Flex's Hot 97 show Thursday, Pitchfork reports.

On the track, Big Sean rapped,

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Big Sean Threaten Donald Trump in New Freestyle

...read more

Ariana Grande and John Legend remain faithful to Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson's duet version of the 1991 Disney film Beauty and the Beast's title track. Angela Lansbury originally performed the track as a solo while in character as Mrs.

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Ariana Grande, John Legend's Grand 'Beauty and the Beast' Cover

...read more

Diffuser is pleased to premiere "Can't Be Better" from Chris McMurtry's upcoming 'The Hornet's Nest.'

Continue reading…

...read more

Frank Ocean's estranged father Calvin Cooksey has sued the Blonde singer for libel in a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles. Cooksey is seeking $14 million.

In the lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, Cooksey accused his son of libeling him in

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Frank Ocean's Father: My Son Is 'Scam Artist and a Hypocrite'

...read more

Advertisement

Trending on KFMU

https://soundcloud.com/john-johnston-29282886/todo-mundo-kfmu-in-studio-october-15th-2015

Uh Oh… Here Are The 10 Drunkest Counties In Colorado Last week, we brought you the 10 drunkest cities in Colorado…but what about the counties as...

My Morning Jacket's The Waterfall standout "Compound Fracture" has received an unexpected four-on-the-floor remix courtesy of disco king Giorgio Moroder, who radically transforms the track from an infectious toe-tapping rocker into a dance floor monster. Moroder's work especially shines on the song's anthemic chorus, where the producer pairs Jim James' peaking vocals... ...read more

2015 Partners Friday Night After Party Saturday Night Afterparty Offical Liquor Store ...
skin a watermelon

Ready to blow some minds at this year’s Labor Day picnic? Try this watermelon hack from a former NASA engineer to convince everyone that you...
6 Colorado restaurants ranked among 100 best

6 Colorado restaurants ranked among 100 best DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - From potato gnocchi and peppadew poppers, to duck heart tapenade and tandoori chicken, the...

Advertisement

Follow Us

Local News Headlines

There's nothing more Steamboat than KFMU - Colorado's Finest adult rock. Solar powered radio station.
©Copyright 2017 AlwaysMountainTime, LLC
Now Playing on KFMU Solar Powered Radio
 by 
On Air: